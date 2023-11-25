Get to know the Google tool to learn English for free

Google Launches New Tool for English Language Learning on Android Phones

Google has recently introduced a new tool for learning English on cell phones using its Android operating system. The tool is designed to help users practice and improve their English speaking skills through short sessions lasting between three to five minutes. The system also provides real-time feedback through personalized comments.

This language learning feature is activated when users use the Google search engine to perform translations to English. The interactive sessions include real-life questions for users to practice using new words, along with analysis of pronunciation and examples of how to use them in sentences.

Google’s new language learning tool is similar to the popular language-learning app Duolingo. Users can schedule sessions using a calendar and track the words they have learned or practiced. The tool also includes a color-coded system to identify whether the sentences have been pronounced correctly.

To create personalized comments, Google has collaborated with teachers and specialists in teaching the English language. The tool uses authentic context and repetition to enhance retention and provide clear communication of intent.

Users also have the option to individually translate words or phrases to avoid translation out of context. Google considers the relationship between words and sentences to provide accurate translations that are contextually relevant.

The tool also utilizes semantic analysis, using Google’s LaMDA and PaLM models to judge the contextual sensibility of user responses and compare them to a set of accepted answers.

The initial language of this new feature is English. Google has mentioned that the feature will be available to users in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, India, and Indonesia. The feature will be integrated into the Google app on Android phones in the coming days, with plans to expand to more countries in the future.