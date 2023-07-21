Get Your Hands on the Adorable Elden Ring Miriel Plush Toy – Standing at Nine Inches Tall

Title: Elden Ring’s Miriel Plush Toy Now Available for Pre-Order, Limited Availability in Europe

Subtitle: Youtooz offers fans a chance to cuddle with the beloved character from Elden Ring

Youtooz, the creative team known for designing and building plush toys based on popular characters, has recently unveiled their latest creation for Elden Ring fans. The highly anticipated Miriel, Pastor of Vows, plush toy is now available for pre-order at just $29.99. However, due to licensing issues, this limited edition plush is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

Measuring at nine inches tall, the Miriel plush features exquisite detailing and craftsmanship. The product description gushes about the plush, stating, “His large green and brown shell protecting a soft but incredibly strong scaly brown body emerges from safety! His legs and head stick out in a gentle smile, with white gloves on top and gold trim that shimmers like an Erdtee’s rays! Packed with seams in 100% PP cotton, this plush plush is crafted from plain mint, sublimated peppermint, and shiny materials and is absolutely perfect for cuddling or teaching you the wildest witchcraft and spells!”

Unfortunately for fans residing in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Miriel plush toy will not be available yet, leaving them to anxiously await the possibility of its release in their respective regions. Nonetheless, fans can hope and pray to Miriel that the plush will eventually make its way to their shores.

According to PC Gamer, the Miriel plush toy will be shipped between September 9th and October 9th, making it an ideal item for avid collectors and enthusiasts of the Elden Ring universe.

For those residing in the United States and Canada, this announcement brings excitement and joy as they can finally bring home a piece of their favorite game. Youtooz has once again delivered a high-quality and collectible plush toy that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved Miriel character.

As the release of Elden Ring approaches, fans can now indulge themselves in the anticipation of the game’s launch while cherishing their very own Miriel plush toy. Youtooz continues to be at the forefront of creating merchandise that enables fans to connect with their favorite characters on a more personal level.

Stay tuned for further updates on the availability of the Miriel plush toy in the United Kingdom and Europe. Until then, fans can keep their eyes and ears open for any possible announcements regarding the expansion of Youtooz’s distribution.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

