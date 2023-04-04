Earlier today, Ben shared the disappointing news that Quantum Break is leaving Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass later this month, but we also have some good and confusing news.

The good news is that Microsoft has announced five games that will be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks, and the lineup includes some exciting stuff.

Loop heroes on today’s consoles and PC

Steel Brigade on cloud and consoles April 6

Ghostwire Tokyo on cloud, consoles and PC April 12

NHL 23 on consoles April 13

Minecraft Legends on Cloud, Consoles, and PC April 18

And then there’s the confusing news, as the list of games leaving the service on April 15 doesn’t include Quantum Break for Xbox Wire. I’ve reached out to Xbox for clarification, but here’s the list for now: