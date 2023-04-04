10
Earlier today, Ben shared the disappointing news that Quantum Break is leaving Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass later this month, but we also have some good and confusing news.
The good news is that Microsoft has announced five games that will be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks, and the lineup includes some exciting stuff.
- Loop heroes on today’s consoles and PC
- Steel Brigade on cloud and consoles April 6
- Ghostwire Tokyo on cloud, consoles and PC April 12
- NHL 23 on consoles April 13
- Minecraft Legends on Cloud, Consoles, and PC April 18
And then there’s the confusing news, as the list of games leaving the service on April 15 doesn’t include Quantum Break for Xbox Wire. I’ve reached out to Xbox for clarification, but here’s the list for now:
- Life is Strange: True Colors on the Cloud, Consoles, and PC
- MoonglowBay on Cloud, Consoles, and PC
- Panzer Corps 2 on PC
- Rainbow Six: Extraction on Cloud, Consoles, and PC
- The Naheulbeuk Dungeon on Cloud, Consoles, and PC
- The Long Darkness on the Cloud, Consoles, and PC
- Riftbreaker on cloud, console and PC
