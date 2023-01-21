Gigabyte has always been known for thinking outside the box, and rightly so. For their RTX4070 Ti Gaming OC 12GB, they took advantage of the fact that boards can be made smaller. They heard the issue with the adapter for the RTX 40-series cards taking up a lot of space in a standard enclosure, so they embedded it into the card itself. This makes removing it again a bit difficult for someone like me with fat sausage fingers – but on the other hand, the adapter cable doesn’t sit unnaturally bent on the side panel.

Also, something more ingenious has been done, it seems like Gigabyte has actually researched the product, rather than being desperate to make any card they can, like everyone else. This results in only two 8-pin connections on the other end of the adapter, taking up a third less space. bright. People do get a little nervous if Gigabyte is the only company actually hiring engineers instead of spending 100% of every paycheck on buying marketing people.

Prices are £900, the cheapest I could find, although some lucky riders think they should charge over £1,000. It also makes this card one of the cheapest I could find, a far cry from the more expensive RTX 4070 Ti on the market which costs over £1100.

Of course, it’s the same GPU that everyone else is using, namely Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti or the so-called AD104. It’s still based on 4nm and has 35.8 billion transistors, 7680 CUDA cores, 240 texture mapping units, 80 ROP and 240 tensor cores, and 60 RT cores. This, together with 12GB of DDR6X VRAM and a 192-bit interface, can reach a bandwidth of over 504GB/s.

Otherwise, you’ve got everything you’d expect; DLSS 3 is the 3rd generation ray tracing core that’s twice as efficient, and in some special cases, the RTX 4070 Ti’s frames per second are better than the RTX 3090 Ti’s three times. We agree that the RTX 4070 Ti beats the 3090 Ti in most cases, but triple the performance increase is a bit of an overstatement.

From the factory, the base clock is 2310Mhz, while the boost clock is 2610Mhz. Gigabyte has of course tuned this to 2640Mhz. I don’t understand that the memory interface is only 192 bits, there must be some kind of bottleneck, but that’s not something Nvidia can do.

An anti-sag bracket is included of course. I’d probably prefer something like a jack that I’ve used in the past. There’s a four-year warranty and, of course, dual BIOS, as well as Windforce cooling and RGB lights, because, well, all you need is that, and a solid metal plate that acts as both a support and a heat sink.

There are three 100mm fans, an evaporation chamber and new school screen cooling, which means there is a ventilation on the metal backplate. The card is listed as “2 slots” but takes up only slightly more.

Cooling is effective, but also a little louder than we’re used to. We measured 48dB but luckily it’s very low frequency and I have to admit it didn’t make much of a difference to me just keeping it at 45 degrees at idle and maxed out at 61 degrees which for the RTX 4070 Ti Really low. This could also be due to the relatively high power consumption of up to 266.9 watts, which is quite a lot for this die.

As usual, we tested on an X670E-based AM5 platform with a 7950X CPU and 32GB of DDR5 6000 RAM, with all applications running from a PCIe 4 NVMe drive.

3D Benchmark

Time Spy: 21229

Time Spy Extreme: 11217

Speed ​​mode: 5439

Port Royal: 14122

Blender BMW GPU

Heaven

1080p：5912

1440p： 4335

Total War： Warhammer III

1080p： 161，3

1440p： 112，1

4K： 57，8

Red Dead Redemption 2

1080p： 158，45

1440 pages: 126, 06

4K： 79，05

Dirt 5

1080p： 220，4

1440p： 177，7

4K： 109，4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

1080p：192

1440p：151

4K：80

Hitman 3 Dubai

1080p： 196，84

1440p： 187，45

4K： 197，34

Far Cry 6

1080p：124

1440p： 113

4K：80

Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3 Performance

1080 pages: 127, 79

1440 pages: 129, 61

4K：100，63

So overall the scores are slightly higher than other RTX 4070 Ti cards we’ve tested – but the price is clearly different and the cooling is the best we’ve seen so I’m kind of forced to give a better score because this one The card is slightly better in all respects, and less expensive.

That doesn’t change the fact that the RTX 4070 Ti is being priced insanely by Nvidia, yes it’s a lot cheaper than the RTX 4080, but it also has a little less performance, but on the other hand AMD’s 7900XT series performs better and doesn’t cost as much. With this Gaming OC card, though, the price gap is wider, so picking up the 4070 Ti makes more sense, but that doesn’t apply to many builds.