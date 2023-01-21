With the official takeover of NIGO for one year, KENZO this time combined traditional Japanese aesthetics with American work clothes and British rock attitude, and launched the 2023 autumn and winter series at Paris Fashion Week, which was selected at the Salle Pleyel. He brought “The White Album” to the show with a live string quartet, interpreting the influence of the legendary band The Beatles on him, while paying tribute to the late punk godmother Vivienne Westwood.

NIGO once said in an interview that “extending and developing new series from past archives” is very important to him, so this quarter also looks back at the creative legacy of founder Kenzo Takada, depicting the relationship between people, events, land and objects from a macro perspective Fusion, with tailoring that echoes eras – collarless tunics, tapered trousers, miniskirts reference 60s styles, 70s parkas reinvented under U.S. Army specifications, 80s references to decades-old B -Boy culture, finally using washed denim to interpret the 90s, and the bold color matching, mix and match, and trompe l’oeil stripe design are drawn from the deeply rooted elements of Vivienne Westwood. It is classic and develops more possibilities, inheriting the past and setting its sights on the future.