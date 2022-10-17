AMD fans’ long-awaited X670 chipset and Ryzen 7000 series processors are now on sale! This time, AMD not only introduced DDR5 memory for the first time, but also included the latest specifications of PCIe 5.0, and added AMD EXPO memory profile to make computer system overclocking easier! Of course, GIGABYTE has also brought out many “dishes” for computer DIY players to choose from. For example, the X670 GAMING X AX motherboard, which is to be evaluated out of the box in this article, is a combat type with a high C/P value. It is brought under the ATX architecture. Rich expandability, 16+2+2 phase digital power supply allows everyone to use it with peace of mind, and equipped with 2.5G network card and wireless Wi-Fi 6E, playing games is guaranteed not to lag!

AMD Socket AM5 Foot Design: Support AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Unparalleled Performance: Linked 16+2+2 Phase Digital Power Solution Dual Channel DDR5: 4 SMD Architecture Memory Sockets, Support AMD EXPO and Intel XMP Memory The next-generation storage configuration of the body module: 1 set of PCIe 5.0 x4 and 3 sets of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, enlarged heat pipe and M.2 Thermal Guard: Enhanced VRM power supply stability and 25110 PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD performance EZ -Latch: PCIe x16 and M.2 slot with screwless quick release design Upcoming GIGABYTE USB4 Expansion Card Exclusive Smart Fan 6 Technology: Built-in multi-point temperature measurement function and Q-Flash Plus technology with composite fan header design, can update BIOS without installing processor, memory and graphics card

GIGABYTE X670 GAMING X AX Motherboard Unboxing

The front of the box; indicates that it supports AMD Socket AM% processors, supports PCIe 5.0 technology with NVMe, supports DDR5 memory and provides 2.5 GbE wired network

The back of the color box shows the four major features of this motherboard; such as 16+2+2 linked digital power supply design, built-in Wi-Fi 6E wireless network card

The ATX architecture is rich in scalability and has a perfect heat dissipation design!

For detailed expansion specifications, you can refer to the above figure

motherboard side

The motherboard is equipped with an aluminum I/O cover; here you can see that the rear I/O has a handy Q-Flash Plus BIOS firmware update function, two Wi-Fi 6E antenna sockets, HDMI (supports HDMI 2.1 and HDCP 2.3; resolution up to 4096×[email protected] Hz), four USB 2.0/1.1 ports, 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (red), 1 One USB Type-C / USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, one 2.5GbE RJ-45 port, and three sets of analog audio jacks

16+2+2 Phase Linkage Digital Power Supply Design

The motherboard is designed with a 6-layer double copper circuit board, optimized for PCIe 5.0 circuits, and equipped with a 70-amp Power Stage, with a full-coverage MOSFET transistor heatsink plus an enlarged 8mm diameter heat pipe and 7 W/mk Thermal pad, players can use this motherboard with peace of mind!

AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors supporting AM5 stand

8+8 Solid Pin Power Connector

A new generation of PCIe 5.0 slot design; one set of PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot and three sets of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, supplemented by heat dissipation armor, the design is domineering!One of them is equipped with ultra-durable metal armor PCIe 4.0 x16 graphics card slot

Configured with four sets of DIMMs, supports dual-channel DDR5 memory, 24 Pin ATX power connector. Overclockers can use the multi-function key design to control specific functions in the BIOS, including system restart/RGB lighting switching/one-key pass-through to BIOS/boot. There is a front USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 output design in the lower left part of the picture.

The motherboard supports 2/4/5.1/7.1 channels, and carefully selected Japanese nichicon capacitors with good sound

performance test

testing platform:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7950X Motherboard: Gigabyte X670 GAMING X AX Motherboard Graphics Card: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 Memory: Team Group T-FORCE VULCANα 16GBx2 DDR5 Boot Disk: Seagate FireCuda 520 M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD Processor Cooling System: ROG Strix Water Cooling System Power Supply: ASUS Strix 1000W Operating System: WINDOWS 11 Home Edition

It can be seen that the system is configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-core processor with 32GB of memory

View the processor information with CPU Z, you can see the detailed information of the AMD processor; for example, the code name is Raphael, the maximum TDP is 170W, the 5 nm process, 16 cores/32 threads, and the L3 cache is 32MB

CPU-Z scores are high! The single-threaded score is 766.9, and the multi-threaded score is 15050.9! Comparing the competitor’s previous generation flagship (Intel 13th generation Core benchmark score has not been lifted) i9-12900K, single thread 847.3 and multi thread 11710, the advantage of 32 threads is obvious (i9-12900K is 24 threads)!

Turn on the memory to increase the EXPO score! And the stability I think is better than Intel XMP!

Running the CPU Profile score, the maximum thread (32) score reaches 16281, and the single thread has 1105

The Cinebench R20 score without EXPO is 764 pts for single-core and 769 pts for multi-core (the i9-12900k score is 786 pts for single-core and 10472 pts for multi-core)

Open EXPO’s Cinebench R20 score and the multi-core part is slightly improved!

Open EXPO’s Cinebench R23 score

CROSSMARK test, get a high score of 2161!

Complement with GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G graphics card, the performance information of the graphics card in the same platform is as follows

First of all, let’s look at the score of Time Spy Extreme, which is a sky-high 17908!!

Run the Fire Strike Ultra test score and come to a super high score of 25113! !

Next, let’s take a look at the performance of light tracking, take the Port Royal benchmark test, and come to a super high score of 25737!

Although there is no DLSS 3 test in 3DMark, let’s take a look at the DLSS 2 part first; in the DLSS test, when you turn on DLSS 2, you can see that there is 241.97 FPS, which is really fast enough! !

Let’s run DirectX Raycing, the average frame rate is 140.01 FPS

SPEED WAY is 3DMARK’s new benchmarking software, which has a considerable amount of rendering operations; the graphics card’s benchmark score on this platform is 9938!

Let’s take a look at the rendering pipeline results! In the Mesh Shader test, the results are also amazing!

Finally, I used FF XV Bench as a reference for game performance, and got a high score of 23381. When I looked at the benchmark screen, I was very impressed. The original screen could be better. It seems that I will use this graphics card later. Have fun with FF XV!

The overall performance was tested by PCMARK10, and it reached a super high score of 9593!

Use experience summary

Overall, this motherboard from Gigabyte is very easy to use, both in the BIOS setting interface and the installation part, and the normal installation can be done in one time. Compared with other brands, I have been experiencing compatibility problems in the process of testing, which can be said to be much more reassuring. On the expansion interface, this motherboard is also quite abundant. In addition to being suitable for gamers, the creator is also very OK!

