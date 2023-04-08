Bear McCreary recently revealed an English translation of the Kratos theme in 2018’s God of War and its sequel, letting us know how the music relates to the character and his journey.

The theme of 2018’s God of War is melancholy, as it reflects on Kratos after he left Greece for Midgard. God of War: Ragnarok’s theme does change the lyrics slightly, as we see God of War reflect more on his past and how he wants to shape his future.

Check out the themes for the 2018 games below:

captive god. Shame on the father. Mother’s hope. Painful child.

captive god. Shame on the father. Mother’s hope. Painful child. son of war.

Facts are denied. The wound is still there.

Heal his anger.

captive god. A storm of hate. The fear grows day by day. The wound is still there. face the past.

Holy plague. My sin is exposed.

Trust the boy. Heal his anger.

Curse of blood. Not possible to fix.

Trust the boy. Heal his anger.

he will leave. I have no redemption.

captive god. Shame on the father. Mother’s hope. Painful child.

captive god. A storm of hate. Trust the boy. Heal his anger.

The fear grows day by day. The wound is still there.

He is in pain. He needs a father not God. Curse of blood. I have no redemption.

The wound is still there. face the past.