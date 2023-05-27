Gollum” is the worst game of the year so far according to Metacritic

The developers had probably imagined it differently. The release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a disaster.

Daedalic Entertainment

We had to wait a long time. “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” was first announced in early 2019. The game was then postponed a number of times before it was finally released for all major platforms. Was it worth the wait? Probably not, if you look at the first test reports.

The PS5 version currently has 40 out of 100 possible points on the Metacritic comparison platform, and the PC version does not do much better with 43 points. This makes “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” the worst game of the year so far, at least according to Metacritic.

Only the soundtrack and the game idea behind it are really praised. This is offset by weak graphics, tons of technical problems, a boring story and unspectacular game mechanics. “If the main goal of the developers was to really put themselves in the shoes of such a pathetic, uncaring character who is faced with constant pain and suffering at every turn, then at least they succeeded,” reads the devastating conclusion by Gamespot.

For once, critics and players seem to be in agreement again. Because even on Steam, the game has done extremely poorly so far. Although there have only been about 100 reviews, most of them are negative. The basic tenor is clear: the 50 euros that the game costs are definitely not worth it. After all, the developers have already spoken out and announced that they will soon release a patch that should at least address the technical problems. Did you test the game? If so, how was your experience with it?