China to encourage investment in construction of water network

China will increase investment in building a national water grid, a Chinese official announced Friday.

The central government’s budget will focus on reinforcing water network construction projects that stretch across different regions, or aim to improve the country’s capabilities in flood prevention and grain production, Zhao Chenxin explained. , deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference.

Local governments will be required to prioritize construction investment and ensure the sound implementation of related projects, Zhao continued.

By following a market-oriented and law-based principle, the country will encourage all kinds of investors, especially those in the private sector, to participate in construction, Zhao added.

China has recently issued a guideline for the construction of a national water network for the period 2021-2035, amid efforts to enhance the ability to safeguard water safety.

The guideline sets out multiple long-term goals, including witnessing the formation of the national water network, creating water networks at the provincial, municipal, and district levels, and fostering a national water security system that meets the requirements of achieving socialist modernization. .