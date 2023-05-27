Home » China to encourage investment in construction of water network
News

China to encourage investment in construction of water network

by admin
China to encourage investment in construction of water network

China will increase investment in building a national water grid, a Chinese official announced Friday.

The central government’s budget will focus on reinforcing water network construction projects that stretch across different regions, or aim to improve the country’s capabilities in flood prevention and grain production, Zhao Chenxin explained. , deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference.

Local governments will be required to prioritize construction investment and ensure the sound implementation of related projects, Zhao continued.

By following a market-oriented and law-based principle, the country will encourage all kinds of investors, especially those in the private sector, to participate in construction, Zhao added.

China has recently issued a guideline for the construction of a national water network for the period 2021-2035, amid efforts to enhance the ability to safeguard water safety.

The guideline sets out multiple long-term goals, including witnessing the formation of the national water network, creating water networks at the provincial, municipal, and district levels, and fostering a national water security system that meets the requirements of achieving socialist modernization. .

See also  Subject tried to throw blocks of marijuana inside the La Guafilla prison – news

You may also like

Serbian army on standby after incident in Kosovo

[과천소식] Burim-dong holds ‘One Mind Walkathon’, etc. ::...

Cousin De Diomedes Díaz was electrocuted in the...

No monkey speed: Zoo Dresden postpones the opening...

Štefan Hríb: Dano and Jacky | Opinions |...

The millionaire that Juan del Mar took, winner...

Dortmund before the weekend: a city in BVB...

The Malá Fatra National Park is willing to...

One person died from an electric shock in...

Experts suggest that patients with “two yang” should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy