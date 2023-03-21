Google Adds Night Shot Exposure Time Selection to Pixel 6 / Pro

Google has brought advances in the night shot mode “Night Sight” in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cameras that can reduce blur and shorten exposure time. However, in addition to taking care of new Pixel users, Google has not forgotten Pixel 6 friends! Camera version 8.8 will be launched next, allowing Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users to also choose the exposure time in Night Shot mode.

Although camera version 8.8 cannot be officially updated through Google Play, the relevant APK has been released. After the update, users will be able to see the option to select the exposure time in the night shooting mode, which provides an exposure time selection of 2-6 seconds.

Although Pixel 6 / 6 Pro users cannot update the camera to version 8.8, there is currently a March security update, so you can update and prepare first!