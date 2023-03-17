Tag Manager Italia organizes the webinar “From GA3 to GA4 – Live Talk” to illustrate the potential of the release and the aspects related to the migration to Google Analytics.

It will be held on Friday 17 March at 15.00

From next July 1, those who have not made the transition to the new release will no longer be able to collect data on the traffic of their websites and e-commerce. Thus, it will not be possible to know and monitor the behavior of acquired and potential users, nor optimize the performance of online marketing campaigns to maximize profits and avoid wasting money.

To warn Italian companies and to urge them to update as soon as possible to the new version of the most widespread analytics technology in the world – with a market share of 86% – is Tag Manager Italia (TMI), a consultancy and specialized training in website measurement, e-commerce and digital marketing campaigns.

Switching to Google Analytics 4: Everything you need to know

As Tag Manager Italia points out, given the revolutionary scope of the new products present, this step is not the simplest and therefore must be carried out by expert hands. First, GA4 has no configurations of defaultbut it must be configured on the basis of a measurement plan that identifies the business objectives, to create performance indicators (KPI) and thus allow the achievement of these objectives to be measured.

Not only. GA4 counts sessions and users differently than Universal Analytics and therefore it is not possible to make immediate comparisons between the data collected by the two versions. What changes are the user interface, the data model (the data organization criterion), the attribution model (the set of rules that establishes which marketing channel has caused the conversion and in which way its value is attributed ) and tracking management cross-device and cross-platform of individual users.

Precisely because of these substantial differences between the two versions, the migration to the new release of Google Analytics represents a crucial aspect to avoid building important business decisions on missing or polluted data in the future.

Why switch to Google Analytics 4 (GA4)

Once the migration from Universal Analytics has been managed, Google Analytics 4 is confirmed as an indispensable tool for marketers. In fact, the tool aligns with the current panorama of digital analytics, in which the progressive decline of cookies, the greater awareness of privacy issues and the consequent existential threat to the lawfulness of tracking are leading to what Tag Manager Italia does not hesitate to define like a real “Trackingeddon”.

In a scenario where the effectiveness of ads and campaigns drops dramatically, tools and technologies are not lacking – such as Google Tag Manager, Conversion API (Facebook), Consent Mode (Google), Enhanced Conversion (Google), Server-Side Tracking and of course Google Analytics 4 – able to counteract the effects of this “Trackingeddon”.