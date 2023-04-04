Google announced earlier that the Nearby Share function of the Windows PC version is open for testing in the United States and specific regions in Europe, and it is predicted that it will expand to more Google ecological products in the future, making it easier for users to share file content between different devices.

Google begins testing Nearby Share for Windows PCs in the US, Europe

The announcement that the Nearby Share function of the Windows PC version will be tested in specific regions in the United States and Europe means that Google will begin to expand the application of the Nearby Share function, so as to make file sharing between different devices easier and reduce cross-device linkage. Use isolation.

At present, users can download it through the Android official website, and it can be used for 64-bit versions of Windows 10 or later operating systems, as well as devices equipped with non-Arm architecture processors, and the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functions will need to be turned on during the use process.

After the installation is complete, the user can select the visibility of the device, and drag the shared file directly to the sharing window, or click the shared file and choose to transfer it through the Nearby Share function, and the file can be transferred to the device within 5 meters. And if you log in to the same Google account, you can also directly and automatically accept and save shared files.

Google expects to test this feature in more regions, which is expected to make it easier for users of Android and Windows devices to transfer files. At the same time, Google also plans to make the Nearby Share feature available on more devices in the future.

