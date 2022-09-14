Last week, Google announced improvements to Widgets for Android tablets. The updated Google Drive Widget now features an interesting circular design, and it’s the first Widgets to feature the Material You theme and circular design.

While only reporting its availability on Android tablets, we can confirm that Drive’s new Widgets design will also work on phones. The company may expand this design to other apps in the coming weeks.

This will replace the plus icon in the column layout that just opened the bottom created table. This new shortcut lets you quickly open Drive, search, upload, and launch the camera with others. “Driver Quick Actions” widgets that default to a horizontal bar layout can be converted to flower-shaped (or X-shaped) widgets. The latest addition now allows you to make Widgets even taller to convert them into circles.

Not only that, but Google Drive also provides a Widgets for suggesting files. It gives you quick access to suggested Drive files and shortcuts to search and upload.

It is understood that the new Widgets are larger in size, making the Google Drive Widget a circle, which is reminiscent of a dial wheel. This is a new shape for the Material You Widget, the unique look from before was the x-shape (or petal). It’s definitely eye-catching, and only works with apps that have tons of shortcuts.

Meanwhile, for Google Drive, new Circle Widgets will be rolled out with version 2.22.357.1 of the app for Android tablets and phones. Friends who want to experience the new Widget can pay attention to the update notification.