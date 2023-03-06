Home Technology Google Gboard mobile phone input method tests new AI function, which can convert typing content into pictures
Technology

Google Gboard mobile phone input method tests new AI function, which can convert typing content into pictures

by admin
Google Gboard mobile phone input method tests new AI function, which can convert typing content into pictures

In the next period of time, Google is expected to add a large number of artificial intelligence features to its various products, some of which are rumored to be announced at the I / O 2023 developer conference.

According to the latest information discovered by foreign media 9To5Google, Google seems to be building a text-to-image generator in the Android version of the Gboard mobile input method.

Foreign media decompiled the Gboard Beta App (12.7.05.507749191) uploaded by Google to the Play Store, and found that some strings in the code referenced “Imagen Keyboard”.

Imagen is Google’s text image model. It claims that just by giving a description of a scene, Imagen can generate high-quality, high-resolution images, a bit like OpenAI’s DALL·E.

According to the code content, the “Imagen Keyboard” function will appear in the shortcut page. Therefore, it is conceivable that users can input text in the “Imagen Keyboard” and directly generate pictures for writing, chatting, etc. It’s unclear when the feature will roll out.

See also  "Pokémon Vermilion/Purple" review: complete the dream of roaming the world of Pokémon, but want to reprimand the developer loudly for many flaws | udn game corner

You may also like

Audible on offer: This is how you get...

Not just for RTX! Chrome and Edge browsers...

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro tested, but done right...

[Recruitment for trial]Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro not only...

GTA 6: All information about the start, gameplay...

Ghostwriter Brings Generative AI to Paper

The product workers: Product Owner vs. Product Manager:...

The Magnificent Sound of Magnesium Lithium: USHER Audio...

Tech Diary — February 2023

Ghostwriter brings generative AI to life – Engadget...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy