According to foreign media reports, Stellantis Group is currently planning to produce a new generation of electric cars in Spain in 2025, and is now discussing with the government whether to build a STLA Small electric car platform production plant in the local area. Although the news has not been confirmed, there are reports Certain reference value.

What is intriguing about this news is that Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis Group, declared last year that he had no plans to set up an electric vehicle production plant in Spain. After the meeting in Paris with Arnaud Deboeuf, the vice president of the manufacturing department of Stellantis Group, and the visit to the factory in Spain, the probability of establishing an electric vehicle production plant has also increased. After all, the group now has Opel Corsa and Peugeot e-208 in the local area. After the old-generation STLA Large platform exits the production line, it is indeed possible to introduce the new-generation STLA Small electric vehicle platform.

However, foreign media are not only interested in the possibility that Stellantis Group will set up a new generation electric vehicle platform in Spain. In October last year, Uwe Hochgeschurtz, director of European operations, said that there is also the possibility of establishing a battery production plant locally. After all In 2035, the vehicles produced by the EU system must be fully electrified, and the electric vehicle battery suppliers of the Stellantis Group currently produced in Spain are from Asia. improve.