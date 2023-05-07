Home » Google introduces new ads on Gmail, but users are already in revolt
Technology

Google introduces new ads on Gmail, but users are already in revolt

by admin
Google introduces new ads on Gmail, but users are already in revolt

After the arrival of fast parcel tracking on Gmail, another novelty has been launched by Google for its email management application. This time, however, the change is likely to generate the deep discontent of the usersespecially those who use Gmail very often.

According to 9to5Google, Google has started ad increase the number of advertisements on Gmail, making the latter more invasive and, above all, implementing them in the middle of the list of incoming emails in the mail service. This decision, in particular, has prompted many users to criticize Big G, which would have deliberately made it difficult to browse your mailbox and, above all, distinction between “real” emails and advertisements.

Also according to 9to5Google, the new Gmail advertising interface is now in rollout phase for at least two weeks and it has arrived on all the platforms on which the service is available: from the web browser to the mobile apps up to the tablet versions, all Gmail accounts seem to have been affected by an increase in advertising.

On the mobile app, in particular, advertisements appear at the top of the inbox, an area so far ad-free. According to GizmoChina, the ads”make the area seem too dense with content and caused concern among users”. For now, Google hasn’t yet responded to user criticism, while it’s unclear whether a further increase in the number of advertisements on Gmail is coming in the future.

However, it is also possible that Big G’s is just a temporary test of the new adswhich therefore in the next few hours or days could be “abandoned” in favor of a return to a more elegant view of the mailbox.

See also  Rode Wireless ME Combines Receiver and Second Mic in One - Engadget 中文版

You may also like

This provider even deducts the Telekom

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum takes approximately...

films, series and programs to see on May...

[Small Bourgeois Purchasing Technique]Samsung Galaxy S22+ has dropped...

OpenLDAP: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

PS5 offer: Playstation 5 available up to 10...

Sony Hong Kong Launches E-sports Display with Stylish...

Apple ends technical support for iPad Air

Play with the iPhone 15 Ultra model, replace...

That’s why

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy