Reporter Gu Ting/Taipei Report

Google Pixel 7 is rumored to be equipped with facial recognition. (Picture/Data Photo)

Google’s annual flagship Pixel 7 will be released on 10/6 next week, and now there is news that Pixel 7 will support facial recognition unlocking.

Some technicians found in the relevant documents of the Pixel 7 series that a codename stands for face unlock, and both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped. In the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 update, it was also found that face unlock was added.

In appearance, the Pixel 7 inherits the appearance of the Pixel 6. It also has a horizontal camera module on the back of the machine, but this time it has changed from black to a whole piece of aluminum metal. With a white body, it looks lighter visually. , but also because the lens is black, it looks more prominent on the silver camera module.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a triple-lens configuration, while the Pixel 7 has a dual-lens configuration. Both phones will use a newer generation of Tensor chips and use the Android 13 operating system. However, Google has not announced more information, such as screen size, lens pixels, capacity, price, etc., and it will not be fully revealed until the 10/6 conference.

