Diabetes is a disease closely related to kidney disorders and the risk of urinary tract infections. The word to the experts.

Il diabetes is one of the most worrying diseases worldwide, and although it is often thought of as an isolated condition, the truth is that by not following the appropriate recommendations given by doctors, patients can develop a long range of health problems that can even cost them life.

Diabetes: beware of the risk of urinary tract infection

Il National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) la considera “A disease that occurs when the level of glucose in the blood, also known as blood sugar, is too high” and this substance is the main source of energy which, when stored, causes complications in people’s health.

Some of the most frequent cases, according to experts, are those related to the heart, cerebrovascular system, kidneys, eyes, teeth, nerves and feet.

However, they are not the only ones, and others among the most common among this type of patients are sexual and bladder disorders; Speaking of the latter, it is not surprising to see that they are the ones most at risk of suffering from urinary infections, also known as cystitis, in which discomfort can affect people’s proper development due to the pain caused by the condition.

Why does diabetes increase the risk of cystitis?

While there is still a lot to discover about this disease that has no cure, experts surprise with discoveries that help patients take care of their health.

When it comes to bladder infectionsthe risk is known to increase due to high blood glucose concentrations, which is why it is urgent for doctors to ensure that people with diabetes are properly monitored and treated.

The new study on the connection between diabetes and urinary tract infections

A new study, picked up by Medical News Today, has provided further details on the main reason diabetic patients are more at risk of developing urinary tract infections: High blood glucose levels in people with diabetes result in a relative lack of psoriasin. , an important natural antibiotic that protects against urinary tract infections.

It is important to note that urinary tract infections should not be taken lightly, especially in patients with diabetes, as experts say symptoms such as frequent and urgent urination, as well as severe pain, can be a harbinger of health complications. According to the NIDDK, this problem, if poorly treated, is known to develop into kidney infections and worsen symptoms.

Some of these complications include “leaking” or retention of urine, while in daily activities patients with diabetes and cystitis may have problems with common activities and even with sexual intercourse.

What are the main causes of urinary tract infections?

In addition to the new information made available by studies and research, it has been scientifically proven for years that there is a long list of factors that can cause sexual or bladder problems, including poor control or treatment of diabetes. An elevated blood glucose that is not well controlled ”has a major impact on health, says the NIDDK.

Of course, patients with diabetes and other health complications are more likely to develop complications from nerve damage (neuropathy), uncontrolled high blood pressure, high cholesterol, overweight or obesity, lack of physical activity, alcohol and tobacco use, as well as some medications.