Google Pixel 7a sparks in the first benchmark: flagship killer coming?

After seeing the render and data sheet of Google Pixel 7a, there is very little information missing on the smartphone. Today, however, the first one comes to close the circle benchmark of Pixel 7a on GeekBenchwhich reveals an impressive score for Mountain View’s mid-range CPU.

The test, reported by GizmoChina, confirms what we already knew about the Pixel 7a CPU and GPU, which will have a second generation Google Tensor processor, or Tensor G2, along with a Mali-G710 graphics. The Tensor G2 is an 8-core processor, consisting of:

2 Core a 2,85 GHz

2 Core a 2,35 GHz

4 Core a 1,80 GHz

We remind you that Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro also have the same SoC Tensor G2 as Pixel 7a: it therefore seems that, at least from a technical point of view, Pixel 7a will have nothing to envy to the higher-end counterparts of Google’s smartphone offering.

In terms of score, Pixel 7a reaches 1,380 and 3,071 points on GeekBench, in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The tested variant of the smartphone should be the basic one, with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB storage and, of course, Android 13 pre-installed as its operating system. The scores of the smartphone are really excellent, especially if we consider that it is a proposal midrangewhich therefore should not exceed i $500 at launch in terms of price.

In any case, definitely not we will know more during the Google I/O this year, which should be the perfect setting for the launch of Google Pixel 7a. The event, which will be held on May 10, should also coincide with the announcement of the Google Pixel Fold, with the launch for the general public of the Google Pixel Tablet, already presented last year, and – perhaps – with the Google Pixel 8 first teaser and Google Pixel 8 Pro, coming this fall.