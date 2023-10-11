Google Pixel 8 (Pro): First impression in the video

Google has introduced two new high-end smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These have not only been technically upgraded, but also expanded to include many new software features and an outstanding update guarantee. But you have to dig deeper into your pockets. In the video we show you the two smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro set new standards

The wait for the new Pixel smartphones is over. With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google has officially unveiled its latest generation of smartphones, ushering in a new era. This not only applies to the Pixel smartphones themselves, but will also be the new one Benchmark for other manufacturers.

The new Pixel 8 phones get seven years of new Android versions, security updates and feature updates. Since they release with Android 14, it will There are upgrades for smartphones up to Android 21. If you rarely change your cell phone, then the Pixel 8 models are your first choice.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is clearly the spearhead. (Image source: Google)

Google makes it very clear that only the Pixel 8 Pro has all the features and functions. The Pixel 8 is a bit slimmed down, although I don’t think there’s necessarily always a good reason for it.

Google is introducing the “Actua” displays with the new generation. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch panel with FHD+ resolution, 60 to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is protected by Gorilla Glas Victus. The Pixel 8 Pro uses a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a slightly higher resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels. It works at 1 to 120 Hz and is up to 2,400 nits bright. Here, Google relies on Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both smartphones probably use the fingerprint sensor from the predecessor, but it has been optimized somewhat.

Both smartphones are with the equipped with a new Tensor G3 chip. The Pixel 8 works with 8 GB of RAM, the Pixel 8 Pro with 12 GB of RAM. Unfortunately, Google chose old UFS 3.1 storage. The normal model has 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, while the Pro model has 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The battery measures 4,575 mAh in the Pixel 8 and 5,050 mAh in the Pixel 8 Pro. Both should be 50 percent charged in 30 minutes. A maximum of 30 watts is probably possible. It works slower wirelessly. Only the Pixel 8 Pro has a temperature sensor.

The Google Pixel 8 has to make do with fewer features. (Image source: Google)

There are bigger differences when it comes to the camera and its options. The Pixel 8 comes with a 50 MP main sensor, which is accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor. Zooming is only done digitally here. If you like to zoom a lot, you should get the Pixel 8 Pro. There is the same 50 MP main sensor, but a 48 MP ultra wide angle and 48 MP telephoto lens. A multi-zone laser autofocus sensor is also used.

Only the Pixel 8 Pro gets the Pro camera with many additional options. Even when recording videos, you have to do without various video optimizations and the new video night vision mode with the normal model.

New AI photo features:

Some completely new functions such as “Best Take” have also been added. Your smartphone takes several pictures and you can then, for example, put the face on the body of another picture. This means you only get perfect expressions from everyone in a photo. The “Magic Editor” then manipulates the entire image. You can make unwanted objects disappear, move objects to another location in the image and change the entire scenery. If you take a photo in the morning, you can manipulate it so that it looks like a sunrise. With the “Audio Magic Eraser” you can filter the ambient noise when recording video so that only the sound you want is recorded. “Video Boost” gets significantly more out of your videos. Be it in motion or in difficult lighting conditions. This is where “Night Sight Video” comes into play. Videos at night should work much better. With the Google Assistant you can converse more naturally. If you use “Convert speech to text”, then the Pixel phone can now understand you in several languages ​​at the same time. Websites can be summarized in a short summary be displayed.You can translate websites directly and have them read out in your language.The spelling correction should work more reliably.The “Magnifier” app enlarges particularly small text for you, changes the contrast to display it better, or fetches texts from a distance closer and makes them readable.Call Screen has been optimized and can now answer calls even better for you.“AI Wallpaper” creates AI-generated background images for you.

Not all of the functions mentioned will be available immediately at launch in Germany, but many will be.

You can watch the new Google phones in the video:

Google Pixel 8 (Pro) introduced

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro start at higher prices

The Google Pixel 8 is sold at a price starting at 799 euros. The Pixel 8 Pro costs at least 1,099 euros. Cell phones have become significantly more expensive, but they also offer significantly more. If you pre-order the Pixel 8, you will receive the Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel Watch 2 is available for free with the Pixel 8 Pro (check it out at MediaMarkt).

