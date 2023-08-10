Google Pixel 8 will have a selfie camera under the display? Check out a patent

After discovering that Google Pixel 8 will have a new camera with never seen before Samsung lenses, another interesting indiscretion on Big G’s new top of the range now arrives. This time, the design of the pixel is at the center of the leaks. selfie-camera di Google Pixel 8which may not have a punch-hole format.

According to a series of patents found by Patently Apple, in fact, Pixel 8 could have a selfie camera under-display, and no longer with punch-hole technology. L’under-display is still a relatively new technology and little used in the smartphone market: although some devices have already experimented with the latter, the selfie cameras implemented directly below the screen of the latter have proved to be quality too low to be acceptable for the general public.

At the moment, the only manufacturers that implement selfie-cameras under-display on their devices are Samsung on its Galaxy Z Folds and ZTE, whose smartphones have never arrived in the West. It therefore seems that Google wants to add itself to this list, making the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro the first top-of-the-range non-folding smartphones in the world with a selfie camera under-display.

According to the patent, filed with the European Patents Office (or EPO), the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro selfie camera should receive light through the phone display under which it is positioned, with a mechanism similar to the one already used, with results inferior to those of a selfie camera with punch-hole format, from Samsung.

The new selfie camera under-display it pairs with the Pixel 8’s next-gen lenses and rumored temperature sensor, tracking theidentikit of one smartphone that could dare with its camerasimplementing features related to thermophotography and, now, also a selfie camera never seen before, clearly anticipating all the competition in the smartphone market.