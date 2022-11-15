Google Pixel foldable phone may look like this, and the price is rumored to be on par with Z Fold 4

Jon Prosser, who often brings product revelations, recently released a batch of color renderings of Google Pixel foldable mobile phones, but not as good as other color renderings, most of which are modeled with CAD files. The color renderings released by Jon Prosse this time are based on photos and Some of the information he got was drawn, so there may be discrepancies in the details, but it can still be seen roughly.

Jon Prosser revealed that the current name of the Google Pixel folding phone is still called Pixel Fold internally, and the design is somewhat similar to the Pixel 7 series. It will be made of metal and glass, which has the texture of high-end products, but it is also very heavy.

The appearance of the Google Pixel Fold can be seen on the outside screen of a typical folding phone, with a front camera with a hole in the middle, while the Pixel Fold does not use a hole or an under-screen camera inside, but retains thick upper and lower borders, and The 9.5-megapixel inner front camera was placed in the upper right corner. Jon Prosser said that Google had considered canceling the inner front camera, but finally settled on a thick border design.

Google Pixel Fold is currently only available in black and white. It will use the power button to integrate fingerprint recognition design. Jon Prosser said that the size of the Pixel Fold is quite large. According to previous information, the screen is 7.58 inches, and the estimated price will be set at $1,799. , the price is the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it is currently planned to be released simultaneously with the Pixel Tablet in May next year.

According to previous reports, the brightness of the Google Pixel Fold’s internal screen can reach up to 1,200nit, the average brightness is 800nit, and supports a 120Hz update rate. The camera uses a 64MP Sony IMX787, with S5K3J1 telephoto and IMX386 ultra-wide-angle, and high-end specifications. level.