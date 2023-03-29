Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2022, Google removed more than 5.2 billion advertisements and suspended 6.7 million advertiser accounts for violations of its security policies. In particular, more than 17 million ads related to the war in Ukraine were blocked under the sensitive events policy. These are some of the numbers contained in the 2022 edition of the Ads Safety Report, an analysis on the safety of online advertising that the company periodically prepares. Along with the publication of the report, the web giant also launched the Advertising Transparency Center, a new online tool that allows users to find more information about the ads that are displayed online on Google, Search, YouTube and Display and learn more more about an advertiser before buying a product, for example. To increase the safety of navigation, Google has developed 5 tips to protect yourself from scams.

Stop ads that exploit war

“Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine we have taken action to ban ads that exploit, ignore or justify war,” said Alejandro Borgia, Director, Product Management, Ads Safety, referring to the more than 17 million ads about the conflict in Ukraine that were removed today. last year. “We have also suspended most of our commercial activities in Russia on our products – continued Borgia – including the suspension of the publication of ads in Russia and of ads by advertisers based in Russia, as well as the suspension of the monetization of state-funded media Russian on our platforms». “In addition to this, we have removed ads from more than 275 state-funded media sites on our platforms,” he added.

Fight against the denial of climate change, more protection of minors

More generally, the Google report states that it has blocked and removed “more than 51.2 million ads for inappropriate content including hate speech, violence and harmful health statements and 20.6 million product or dangerous services such as weapons and explosives” and to have developed “a specific rule linked to the denial of climate change” for which it “blocked the publication of ads on over 300,000 publisher pages”. It also bans under-18s “ads that promote dating apps, contests and sweepstakes, as well as weight-loss products.”

Countering misinformation

On the anti-disinformation front, Google took steps during the election to provide voters with reliable information about online election ads. “We’ve expanded our election ad transparency and verification program by verifying more than 5,900 new ad accounts in the United States and more than 2,300 in Brazil,” said Ads Safety director Borgia. “These advertisers’ election ads showed who paid for the ads and they also appeared in our Political Advertising on Google Transparency Report,” he said. “We also blocked over 2.6 million election ads from advertisers who hadn’t completed the required verification process,” he concluded.

Center for Transparency

For years, Google has been committed to “giving people more information about advertisers” to ensure transparency of the ads. In 2018, the platform began asking advertisers in the United States to verify their identity, a practice that was then extended to other countries in 2020. After the My Ads Center launched last fall – thanks to which you can control the ads you see on Google Search, YouTube and Discover – now Google launches the new Transparency Center, which allows you to search all ads published by verified advertisers and know, for example, which ads are shown in certain geographic areas, the last date an ad was shown and its format. From the Center you can like an ad, block it or report an ad that is invalid or that you think violates one of Google’s policies.