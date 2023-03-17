Home Technology Google’s baby sale price adjustment! Pixel 6 Series $2200 Deal! Pixel 7 also has a price cut-ePrice.HK
Google's baby sale price adjustment! Pixel 6 Series $2200 Deal! Pixel 7 also has a price cut

Google’s baby sale price adjustment! Pixel 6 Series $2200 Deal! Pixel 7 also has a price cut-ePrice.HK

I remember that in February, the moderator shared with you the news of the price reduction of Google’s own baby Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, and as more and more news about the next-generation Pixel 8 series came out, the selling prices of existing Pixel phones also increased. Further fine-tuning, what is the latest selling price of Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series? Read below!

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7 series price adjustments

With more and more news about the Pixel 8 series, the selling prices of the existing Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series will be adjusted again. Let’s talk about the Pixel 6 series first, including Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a. The latest parallel import price of the former is $2,925, while the latter has dropped to as low as $2,195. If you look for 2,200, you can find a deal. Whether it is the main machine or the backup machine, this price It is quite worth playing.

As for the newer Pixel 7 series, there are two versions of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The latest selling price of the former is $3795, while the 256GB version of the latter drops to $6395.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7 series hardware specifications

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 6 uses a 6.4-inch OLED screen that supports FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate, while the latter uses a 6.7-inch LTOP OLED curved screen that supports OHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and can be adjusted between 10-120Hz. Automatically adjust between. Both machines use their own Tensor 5nm processors and also have a 50MP standard + 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while the Pixel 6 Pro has an additional 48MP 4x periscope telephoto lens. For the front camera, the Pixel 6 is 8MP, while the Pixel 6 Pro is 11.1MP.

df575d00-3516-11ec-b6cf-7da7bbce546a.cf.jpg

As for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, they use 6.3-inch OLED flat screen and 6.7-inch OLED curved screen, equipped with Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 security chip, battery capacity is 4355mAh and 5000mAh respectively, Pixel 7 supports 21W wired fast charging, and The Pixel 7 Pro supports 23W, and both have up to 12W wireless charging. In terms of cameras, the Pixel 7 is a 50MP standard + 12MP ultra-wide-angle dual-lens combination, while the Pixel 7 Pro is a 50MP standard + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 48MP 5X telephoto lens.

226337_Pixel_7_and_7_Pro_AKrales_0407.jpg

Quotation inquiry: eTopia

