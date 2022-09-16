▲ “Street Fighter 6” will add 4 classic characters, namely Dhalsim, Honda, Blanka and Ken Masters. (Capcom)

Fighting game Street Fighter 6 will launch in 2023, and game developer Capcom revealed more information at the Tokyo Game Show, including the addition of World Tour and Battle Center to the game. Hub Match) new system, and announced that it will be closed and tested from 3:00 p.m. Hong Kong time on October 7th to 3:00 p.m. on October 10th.

Join 4 classic characters

Capcom said that Street Fighter 6 will add four classic characters, namely Dhalsim, Honda, Blanka and Ken Masters.

In the “World Tour” system, players can create their own characters and experience the single-player story mode, including street battles with different classic game characters at any time, or learn nirvana from them, and then fight against powerful enemies.

Another new system is the “Battle Center”, where players can use their own characters from the “World Tour” to communicate with other players gathered here, while enjoying the “Battle Center” online content, while each ” The “Battle Center” can hold up to 100 people.

In addition, the game will be tested on PS5, XSX|S and Steam from October 7th to 10th, mainly to test various functions of “Battle Center”, including matchmaking, extreme battle mode, console center, and tournaments and other activities, the packaging and testing recruitment has been carried out on the official website.

Responsible editor: Chen Zhuoxian