GPD showcases the new G1 graphics card expansion base: built-in RX 7600M XT, pre-sale in June

Recently, driven by the ASUS ROG Ally handheld topic, the topic of handhelds is being rammed. And GPD, which launched GPD WIN 4 at the end of last year, has launched many handheld game consoles and notebook computer 2-in-1 products, equipped with AMD Ryzen 6800U processor with powerful display performance, and adopts a slide-type keyboard design.

In order to make the performance of the handheld more feverish, GPD will launch a new G1 graphics card expansion base in June, with a built-in AMD RX 7600M XT GPU, known as the world‘s smallest mobile graphics card expansion base.

Official real machine display:

The official introduction to this product is as follows:

“The Radeon RX 7600M XT is an RDNA 3 architecture-based GPU with 32 MB Infinity Cache, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, and 32 compute units. The graphics card base measures 225 x 111 x 29.8 mm.

This graphics card dock connects via OcuLink, which can provide 63 Gbps transfer speed. In addition, this graphics card dock can also be connected via USB4. The GPD G1 consumes 120 W, has a built-in 240 W GaN power supply, and uses a small active cooling solution. “

The following figure is the game performance comparison between the G1 graphics card base and the RTX 3070 graphics card announced on the official website: