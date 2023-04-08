The well-known game series “Pokémon” under Nintendo has a large number of loyal players all over the world. Later, “Pokémon GO” launched on the mobile platform pushed this trend of “treasure digging” to the peak. The competition elements of GPS positioning and real-world landmarks, coupled with the rich and diverse Pokémon collection and breeding elements in the game, attract players to go out to explore more Pokémon traces.

But after all, “Pokémon GO” is a game that combines the elements of “field visits”, which also makes it difficult for many people who are used to playing games at home to run around persistently to catch treasures. Pokémon are scattered all over the world, which is a bit of a disappointment. In the past few years, due to the epidemic, everyone has to stay at home to avoid contact, and many Pokémon masters can only temporarily keep their phones dusty.



But fortunately, many tools for GPS positioning modification appeared later (the so-called “Fake GPS” deceives the current positioning position of the game), so that such problems can be easily solved. However, the actual functions and compatibility of this type of tools (most of the previous tools can only support iPhone, so they can only be used as Pokémon Flying iOS…) are different, but when it comes to the completeness of functions and ease of use “iTolab AnyGo” can be said to be one of the best. The multi-system support can also meet the needs of changing the location of the iPhone and changing the location of the Android, and it can support wired and wireless connections, making it more convenient to use.

Video: How to Change GPS Location on iOS 16

In addition, iTolab AnyGo also takes into account the actual needs of players. It directly adds a GPS Joystick to the Pokémon map in the program interface, which is convenient for controlling the position of the character. You can directly use the WASD or arrow keys on the keyboard to control the movement of the character, or Use the mouse to drag to change the direction, and at the same time, you can directly click on the designated position on the screen to move instantly or at the speed of simulating walking or driving, just like you really go out to catch treasure.

Video: How to Spoof Pokemon Go GPS Location 2022

iTolab AnyGo Highlights at a Glance

Modify iPhone positioning to any location, really. iOS Pokémon Plugin

Play location-based AR games more naturally without walking

Multiple modes for simulating GPS movement

Simulate a virtual location anywhere on social media

Modify the location of multiple iPhones at the same time

Use the virtual joystick to simulate GPS movement

How to use iTolab AnyGo?

iTolab AnyGo provides a free download trial, and also provides two versions of Windows and MacOS on the official website, so that we can directly download and install to experience the actual functions, and unlike the past similar tools that only support the iOS version, iTolab AnyGo also provides Android The latest iOS 16 and Android 13 versions are also perfectly compatible. You only need to connect your phone to the computer where iTolab AnyGo is installed, and you can complete the settings through the guidance. The steps are very simple.

epilogue

For loyal “Pokémon GO” players, iTolab AnyGo can be said to be a rare weapon. In addition to changing the GPS positioning of the mobile phone through software, it also considers the needs of game control very intimately, providing a variety of It is very convenient to use the keyboard to directly control the direction of the character, and the way to move the position is also very diverse. In addition to the common instant movement of “Pokémon Flying Man”, more practical After specifying the destination, it can be set to simulate actions at different speeds such as walking, running, or driving. It is as real as if we are really holding a mobile phone to go out and grab treasures. It can even be used with multi-point mobile mode or imported GPX The way of the path, setting the character to walk automatically, is also very suitable for Pokémon masters who want to hatch eggs, and no longer need to burn calories to collect more Pokémon!

In addition to being a “Pokémon plug-in” function, iTolab AnyGo is also suitable for other application services related to geographical location, including Facebook, IG, or other games that also have positioning elements such as Ingress Prime, Geocaching or Mobile Legends… etc., or achieve the purpose of protecting privacy through positioning conversion.

If you want to fully own the functions of iTolab AnyGo, you need to pay to upgrade the official version. The official also provides two mechanisms of subscription or permanent buyout. You can evaluate your own needs and choose. Here is also a report for T Kebang readers. Good luck~ Just enter the exclusive discount code “PLAB30S” before placing an order to get a 30% discount (30% OFF) immediately, allowing you to save your wallet and easily become a Pokemon flying man!