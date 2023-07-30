Green Media: New IPCC boss Skea calls for positive climate communication: “Everyone can do something”

Neuer Weltklimarat Chef Jim Skea. Photo IPCC via Greentech Live

Jim Skea is the new chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – and the good Mr. Skea (pronounced: Ski) doesn’t want to hear anything about “doomsday scenarios” in relation to the crime crisis.

“If you keep sending out the message that we are all doomed, it paralyzes people and prevents them from taking the necessary measures to deal with climate change,” Skea said in an interview with dpa .

The British scientist and professor works at Imperial College in London. His areas of expertise are in the field of energy and environmental sciences. More specifically, he is an expert on climate change, energy policy and sustainability.

His outstanding achievements include serving as co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations organization that summarizes scientific knowledge on climate change and makes policy recommendations.

Work on the IPCC report of great importance

His work at the IPCC is of great importance as it contributes significantly to researching the pressing issues of climate change and providing informed information to policy makers worldwide.

As a professor at Imperial College, Jim Skea most likely also conducted research and contributed to various projects in the field of energy and climate science.

«Get involved!» Many projects in the field of greentech, energy and climate sciences

«Get involved!» said Skea to the address of all earthlings. «Don’t sit on the sofa and watch the debates about climate change. Everyone can do something.”

Skea referred to citizens’ initiatives, but also citizens’ dialogues of city authorities or elections at municipal level. “Many of the most important decisions will be made there.”

More focus on financing measures to combat the climate crisis

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) must also do more to better prepare its specific findings as a basis for action for certain groups. Skea called town planners, or farmers, or companies.

“This whole thing is about real people and their real lives, not scientific abstractions,” he said. “We have to come down a bit.”

Skea also wants to focus on financing measures to combat climate change and adaptation. “There is enough money in the world, the challenge is to get the financial flows to the right places.”

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) active since 1988

