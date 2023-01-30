Listen to the audio version of the article

How green is the technology you use? Have you ever wondered about your PC’s carbon footprint? There has been a lot of talk recently about the large energy consumption linked to cryptocurrencies. But we don’t have to go that far: every computer user, and even software user, should ask himself questions about energy consumption. “The European Commission estimates that digital tools and services, such as business applications, end-user devices, servers and other infrastructure, will produce 14% of global emissions by 2040, compared to the current 2%-3% – highlight Angelo Rosiello and Anna Maria Rosati, respectively partner and principal of Oliver Wyman and industry experts -. To better contextualize this data, from an analysis conducted on the reports of the Iea (the international energy agency, ed), road transport contributed about 28% of CO2 emissions in 2021″.

The role of companies

Hence the need to move concretely on sustainability also on the IT side. «Companies easily recognize the role of technologies in sustainability practices, but many do not consider how technologies, especially energy-intensive ones such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and data encryption, increasingly contribute to emissions of carbon – remember the two consultants of Oliver Wyman -. Typically, IT sustainability strategy covers hardware and operations, but does not fully include application and development measures.

A real improvement, it is explained, would require a more comprehensive, systematic approach “driven by sustainability managers”.

When analyzing the sustainability of the IT sector, one immediately thinks of hardware, of the PC. However, there is also an issue related to software. «When designing applications, for example, architects and developers should consider sustainability among the non-functional requirements – underline the consultants -. Likewise, environmental ratings need to be taken into account and in selecting third party software along with other conventional factors. A more conscious use of the PC can also make a significant contribution».

Eight tips for the pc user

Here are Oliver Wyman’s consultants’ tips for reducing your personal computer’s carbon footprint.