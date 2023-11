For 25.000 Euro will E-Auto­bauer Tesla will offer an inexpensive model that will be manufactured in Grünheide, Brandenburg, reports the British news agency Reuters.

Company founder and CEO Elon Musk The workforce should be informed about this during a visit to Grünheide and promised a wage increase of 4%.

Die IG Metall complains that Tesla remains below the industry standard.

