Greentech Bikes: Mobility startup Dolas eBike presents Defender 250

The German mobility startup Dolas eBike has presented a modern variant of the tandem with the Defender 250. The somewhat strangely built vehicle has three motorized wheels, 4-inch fat tires, a range of 180 km and a loading capacity of 250 kg.

Defender 250

The model features front, middle and rear wheels, each built around a 250W brushless hub motor for pedal assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph).

The Defender 250 also has a new sliding frame and a three-part suspension system from the e-trike. The suspension system is designed to ensure optimal ride quality, comfort and handling by continuously monitoring and adjusting the suspension.

E-trike is also suitable for off-road use.

The e-trike is also suitable for off-road use. It is equipped with 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch wide reinforced thick tires.

Stopping power is provided by disc brakes with 203mm rotors at the front and 180mm rotors at the center and rear.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Conference 23.-24.11.2023 (Fall Edition)

Other features include a 4-inch color LCD display for quick status checks – with a USB charging port for charging mobile devices on the go – and an LED daylight headlight housed in an IPX6-rated aluminum housing.

Screenshot:

Road approval in Europe still open

The Defender 250 weighs 78 kg including the battery and is designed for a total load of 250 kg. Prices start at €4,650 (approximately US$5,000, with no mention of international distribution). Optional accessories such as baskets and boxes are also available.

As with the other three comparatively “normal” Dolas launch models, the E-Trike is currently listed as “coming soon”. Whether it will be street legal in Europe from the start is a completely different question.