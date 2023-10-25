Greentech: Brushing your teeth without water and plastic: So simple, so sustainable with Natch

Teeth cleaning rethought: Norbert Meinike and Heber Gonzales have put their energy into combining health, climate protection and resource conservation
pursues a vision: to revolutionize conventional oral care and inspire changes for a healthier, sustainable lifestyle.
The result: Natch toothpaste tabs.
According to the Berlin founders, Natch toothpaste is made from natural toothpaste
Formula in which healthy, plant-based organic ingredients are balanced
stand with each other. The certified tabs are free of microplastics and do not wear
not only contribute to dental health, but also protect the environment.
Greentech Natch: Tabs instead of toothpaste reduces plastic waste
The toothpaste in tab form does not need a plastic tube, it comes in small ones
Glass bottles in resource-saving packaging design. Most amazing of all
is: When using the Natch Tabs we don’t even need water! The following applies: After
swallow after cleaning.
No water consumption when cleaning: uncomplicated even when you’re on the go
The different variants have names like “Screaming Polar Bear”, “So Black, So
White,” Dr. Shaman and Wake-up Call are designed to suit individual taste and grooming needs.
TrendingGreentech.LIVE Special x Impact Hub Stuttgart (09/29/23) Greentech Natch toothpaste without water consumption and plastic waste: Natch toothpaste tabs
Antibacterial and remineralizing properties
Natch has made a name for itself as a pioneer in Europe by being a toothpaste
Alternative in tab form instead of fluoride to the bioactive ingredient HAp (calcium
Hydroxyapatite) – according to the founders, a version that consists of a natural
occurring form of calcium phosphate is produced instead of animals.
HAp is intended to be an effective, harmless alternative to fluoride that is…
Remineralization of tooth enamel contributes to the risk of tooth decay and
can reduce tooth erosion.
Maybe in the future it will be said in the morning and evening: I still have to gnaw my teeth…