JXC stampede: what the main leaders choose between Massa and Milei

Not two hours had passed since the official results when the messages exchanged in Together for Change began to be public. The dilemma between support Sergio Massaa Javier Miley o remain neutral was installed on the same Sunday, October 22. At first they sought to calm the waters outwards, waiting for small table meetings. But the stampede has already been out of control since Monday, with leaders deciding on their own without waiting or consulting political leaders (who are no longer political leaders).

“No one can give an order. We lost. We are third, out of everything. That puts everything horizontally and the chamuyo of a meeting of the entire alliance fell apart,” said a radical deputy to PROFILE. Thus, there were statements before the media that anticipated a total crisis waiting for the conference that Patricia Bullrich will give where he would express his support for Milei and Ernesto Sanz’s warning of a breakup if that happens. The minutes are ticking.

Patricia Bullrich will announce that she will support Javier Milei in the runoff

Radicals, between support for Massa and abstention

The first was the historic radical leader Federico Storani, who assured that “many radicals” will vote for the presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria (UxP). He also maintained that “it is the only democratic option left” in the second round of the elections.

In statements to C5N and when asked about the role of former president Mauricio Macri in the Together for Change campaign, Storani considered that “Macri’s ambiguous signals weakened the candidacy of (Patricia) Bullrich” and said that “His objective is to try to form a right-wing pole together with Milei.”

Sergio Massa, with the support of part of the UCR.

María Luisa Storani, vice president of the radical National Committee went to the bone: “A political party cannot abstain, by its nature it has to define itself,” expressed the radical leader in radio statements, and maintained: “It is very likely that we will support Massa,” although she asked that “the Government make it easier to militarize these ideas and that the winners assume a decent State.”

Similarly, the former radical deputy and former mayor of the City of Buenos Aires Facundo Suarez Lastra He anticipated his rejection of an eventual alliance with the libertarian leader. “Don’t count on me to vote for Milei,” Suárez Lastra emphasized in his X platform account.

“Ballotage: it is obvious that Milei is NOT,” he also published this Tuesday, on the social network Roy Curtainsocialist representative and third vice president of the Buenos Aires Legislature but very close to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Martín Lousteau.

The PRO supports Milei

On the other side of the aisle, support for Javier Milei – especially due to the historic confrontation with Kirchnerism – was immediate in the PRO. Javier Iguacel, Mayor of Capitán Sarmiento and very close to Bullrich uploaded a photo with the libertarian and confirmed it through a message he published on his X account (former Twitter) titled “This is no time for the lukewarm,” in which he explained the reasons why he decided to support the opposition leader.

That same afternoon, the vice president of the PRO Federico Angelini pointed out: “We represent a force that wants change in Argentina and, without a doubt, Nothing represented by Massa can represent a positive change for the country. “Kirchnerism is the limit.”

When Tuesday fell, the Buenos Aires official and former deputy Waldo Wolff who crossed Milei in the middle of the television set and expressed his support in front of the cameras. “Tomorrow we have a partisan discussion and I have my personal position. In these alternatives that there are, I am going to support Javier. I propose that.”

Javier Milei, with PRO support.

Ricardo Lopez Murphy He was another of those who already marked the field: “Sergio Massa has nothing to do with me.” I can’t find the explanation that he transformed the values ​​in this way, but it is the scale of values ​​of society,” he responded. In relation to the decline of the Unión Cívica Radical with Javier Milei, López Murphy was forceful and attacked them: “I am going to fight those who want to support Massa in the runoff.”

The national deputy for Neuquén Francisco Sanchez, Pro’s representative in the Together for Change (JxC) bloc, announced this Monday that he will work “without any conditions or speculation” for the presidential candidacy of Javier Milei, from La Libertad Avanza (LLA) ahead of the runoff on December 19. November against the presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria (UP), Sergio Massa. Last year he had proposed that the death penalty be applied for corruption crimes.

