Greentech BW: UNESCO City of Media Arts Karlsruhe – Sustainability Aspects of Agenda 2030

From August 16 to September 17, 2023, the Cultural Office of the City of Karlsruhe will be presenting nine works by local and international media artists and collectives in urban and digital space in the city center to accompany the Schlosslichtspiele – free of charge and accessible to everyone.

Since 2019, the UNESCO City of Media Arts Karlsruhe has been presenting in close cooperation with the ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe digital, interactive and virtual art in public urban space with the aim of making media art tangible for everyone.

Streets and squares, building facades, parks, public facilities and shop windows will again be the digital stage for light and media art for four weeks in 2023. Installations, videos, projections and performances from the Karlsruhe UNESCO funding program for media art will be shown, as well as interdisciplinary projects that enable a creative exchange at the interface of art, technology and science.

The works of Holger Förterer, Eva Judkins, Isabella Münnich, Anna Manankina, Jung Eun Lee, Rihards Vitols, Jurgis Peters, Rasa Smite, Raitis Smits, Fangchao Bi, Anna-Lina Helsen, Gerardo Nolasco-Rózsás, Eva-Maria Lopez, Michail Rybakov, Sarah Degenhardt and the VOLNA collective show a cross-section of current media art work. The focus is on dealing with the sustainability aspects of the United Nations Agenda 2030, both in terms of content and the media and methods used.

“With the Medienkunst ist hier festival, we invite everyone in the city to playfully interact with the media art works in public space. Media art can make things visible in a wonderful way that remain hidden from us in our everyday lives,” says Mayor Dr. Frank Mentrup.

“Once again, with a variety of positions, media art is impressive proof that Karlsruhe, as a UNESCO City of Media Arts, is a Mecca for media art in public space,” says Alistair Hudson, scientific and artistic director of the ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe.

The works “Sonos Mineralis” by Anna-Lina Helsen and “SensUs”, curated by Rasa Smite and Ratis Smits, can already be experienced in a preview at the Karlsruhe Museum Night (KAMUNA) on August 5, 2023 on and in the Natural History Museum.

In 2019, Karlsruhe was the first and only city in Germany to be awarded the title Creative City of Media Arts by UNESCO and was included in the international UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Against this background, a network of more than 40 institutions from the arts, culture, science, creative industries, the digital scene, urban societies and departments in Karlsruhe has committed itself to building a sustainable urban society with a special focus on creativity and culture.

