Greentech Index: Feuerwear – TechFieber Greentech Live

Greentech Circular Feuerwear Recycling Bags made from fire department hose

Founded in 2005, the brothers Robert and Martin Klüsener run Feuerwear GmbH & Co. KG together. The label designs and produces high-quality bags, backpacks and unusual accessories from used fire hoses, which would otherwise pollute the environment as waste.

Thanks to different prints and signs of use, each of the handmade products is unique.

The topic of sustainability has been a central part of the company’s philosophy from the very beginning: the CO2 emissions that arise during the shipping and transport of goods are offset via “atmosfair”.

In addition, Feuerwear sources green electricity – consistently without coal or nuclear power plants – and ensures that the hoses are cleaned gently.

Since 2012, a life cycle assessment in collaboration with TÜV Rheinland has provided the basis for further optimization in terms of sustainability. Feuerwear unique items are available in numerous retail stores, even beyond Germany’s borders.

