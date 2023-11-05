Home » Greentech Index: Feuerwear – TechFieber Greentech Live
Since 2005, the brothers Robert and Martin Klüsener have been designing and producing high-quality bags, backpacks and unusual accessories from used fire hoses with Feuerwear GmbH, which would otherwise pollute the environment as waste.

This is how recycling works: Every handmade product is unique.

The topic of sustainability has been a central part of the company’s philosophy from the very beginning: the CO2 emissions that arise during the shipping and transport of goods are offset via “atmosfair”.

In addition, Feuerwear sources green electricity – consistently without coal or nuclear power plants – and ensures that the hoses are cleaned gently.

Since 2012, a life cycle assessment in collaboration with TÜV Rheinland has provided the basis for further optimization in terms of sustainability. Feuerwear unique items are available in numerous retail stores, even beyond Germany’s borders.

