MANNTRA – War Of The Heathens

MANTRA

War Of The Heathens

(Gothic | Folk Metal)

Label: SPV (No Cut)

Format: (LP)

Release: 22.09.2023

Very few people probably knew that there are real pagans in Croatia, but since 2011 the dark/folk/gothic metallers MANNTRA have been living paganism and are now even going to war for it with their new work “War Of The Heathens”.

The sixth album by the group around singer, keyboardist and guitarist Marko Matijević Sekul, which is released just over a year after “Kreatura”, starts with surprisingly little folk and pagan flair in the dark “The Hunter”. Modern synths introduce you, pressing riffs and pounding rhythms, which are more reminiscent of the DEATHSTARS, invite you to gothic dance. Marko sings appropriately with a promising voice, while female backings, which are used more as an instrument than as a vocal, create a dense atmosphere. “Morana” sounds more like folk with its babbling choirs and also uses more typical elements. Nevertheless, it remains dark and oppressive. And so it continues with alternately more folklore, gothic, industrial, metal or even symphonic elements, which appear in the already sacred sounding “Et In Peccatum”.

With “Domain” there is more industrial on your ears again, but the power metal beat is also fun and with the dark, slightly poppy “Blackmoon” it goes in the direction of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE. In addition, the German gothic high-flyers LORD OF THE LOST are a good reference point for genre fans.

The Croatians from MANNTRA can also go one better on their eighth album and with “War Of The Heathens” they offer a fresh and exciting approach to rethinking folk metal thanks to further genre influences. Fans of the bands mentioned, but also earlier CREMATORY, should definitely give this a listen.

Tracklist „War Of The Heathens“:

1. The Hunter

2. Morana

3. And into sin

4. Blackmoon

5. Domain

6. The Witches Of St. Vincent

7. The Call Of Strigun

8. Feed The Beast

9. The Long March

10. War Of The Heathens

11. Starkind

Total playing time: 30:19

MANNTRA – War Of The HeathensLineUp:Marko Matijević Sekul – Vocals, KeysDorian "Dodo" Pavlović – GuitarsZoltan Lečei – BassAndrea Kert – Drums7.5

