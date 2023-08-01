Greentech Recycling: Li-Cycle starts the largest recycling plants for lithium-ion batteries in the EU

Greentech Recycling Li-Cycle starts the largest recycling plant for lithium-ion batteries in the EU

The Canadian company Li-Cycle has started operating one of the largest recycling plants for lithium-ion batteries in Europe. The company announced on Tuesday that the first of two production lines had started work. Each line has the capacity to recycle up to 10,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries per year.

Gradually, a total capacity of up to 30,000 tons is to be achieved. Car batteries in particular are to be processed in the factory near Magdeburg.

For the company, the factory near Magdeburg means entering the European market. Other locations in Europe are to follow. According to the company, old batteries are shredded into a “black mass” in the plant. Later, lithium, nickel and cobalt are to be extracted from this using a special process.

The EU Parliament had passed an update to the Battery Directive, which, among other things, stipulates minimum quantities for the use of recycled metals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt. A few weeks ago, the chemical group BASF in Schwarzheide in Brandenburg presented plans for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Cleantech company Li-Cycle is a Canadian company specializing in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Li-Cycle specializes in the sustainable recovery of valuable materials from batteries, specifically lithium, cobalt, nickel and other valuable metals. The company has developed an advanced recycling process that makes it possible to recycle used batteries from electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other applications.

Li-Cycle is based on a closed, environmentally friendly cycle

Li-Cycle’s process is based on a closed, environmentally friendly cycle in which batteries are broken down into their component parts without the use of harmful chemicals. This allows valuable materials to be recovered and reused to make new batteries and other products.

The recycling of lithium-ion batteries is of great importance as the demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems increases and the batteries represent a significant source of valuable raw materials after their lifetime.

Li-Cycle helps reduce environmental impact and decreases the need to mine new resources.

