Fiat Cronos regained leadership in new vehicle sales

The number of patented vehicles during July amounted to 43,641 units, which meant an interannual increase of 12.1% and 8.8% compared to May, according to the report of the Association of Automotive Dealers (Acara).

Thus, in the accumulated seven months of the year, 279,450 units were patented, this is 12.3% more than in the same period of 2022, in which 248,901 vehicles had been registered.

The president of ACARA, Sebastián Beato, He commented that “in July there were intense weeks, with exchange shocks, but the demand was not affected. Everything that turned to the offer was absorbed by the market since it continues to be one of the attractive destinations for those who seek to preserve the value of their money.

national participation

So far this year, sales of models produced in Argentina accounted for 64.9% of the total, while those imported from Brazil accounted for 28.2%, followed by other markets.

Regarding the most chosen models of the month, the Fiat Cronos led the ranking with 4,183 units sold (10.1%), followed by Peugeot 208 with 3,814; Toyota Hilux, 2,957, Volkswagen Amarok, 2,559 and Toyota Etios, 2,268.

Then the Ford Ranger pick up was positioned with 2,118, Renault Kangoo II that registered 1,357 units sold; Toyota Corolla Cross with 1,284, Volkswagen Taos, 1,264 and finally, Chevrolet Cruze, 1,195.

By brands, Toyota leads



By brands, Toyota led the first place with 9,430 units (22.7% of the total), followed by Volkswagen, 5,361, Renault, 4,943, Fiat, 4,838 and Peugeot with 4,508.

Meanwhile, the brand Ford recorded 3,442 units sold, Chevrolet 3,058, Nissan 2,035 and Citroën 1,481, the report specified.

Taking this significant increase into account, Beato added: “We are not going to stray from that line in the remainder of the year and I am convinced that this trend will continue and we will be completing 2023 with growth above double digits.”

“I am convinced that this trend will continue and we will be completing 2023 with growth above double digits.” Sebastian BlessedACARA president.

for his part Ricardo Salomé, Secretary General of the entity, considered “important to highlight the effort of the entire value chain, with a production by part of the factories that is accompanying the growing supply of national models, which today exceed 64% of the market, and that largely explains the growth” .

«It is also possible to take advantage of the financing available today, through the CreAr lines, promoted by the Ministry of Industry and lines of credit from the factories themselves, both with discounted and convenient rates. That is why it is important that it is clear that we are facing a very good moment to acquire a vehicle”, Salomé completed.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

