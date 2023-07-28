Greentech Schneider Electric has a turnover of 17 billion euros

The technology and greentech specialist Schneider Electric has published its business figures for the first half of 2023.

According to this, the company achieved consolidated sales of EUR 17.633 billion in the first six months of the 2023 financial year, an increase of 15.3 percent (organic) compared to the first half of the previous year.

Greentech and renewable energies in focus

Adjusted EBITA, i.e. adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of intangible assets, was 3.174 billion euros, an increase of 29 percent (organic). The adjusted EBITA margin was 18.0 percent. Net profit increased by 33 percent to 2.0 billion euros.

The figures for the second quarter of 2023 were also published. Here, the company generated sales of EUR 9.14 billion, an increase of almost 15 percent (organic) compared to the same period of the previous year.

Schneider focuses on sustainability and green tech

Schneider Electric is a multinational company specializing in energy management and automation solutions. In the area of ​​greentech, the company focuses on developing sustainable technologies and solutions to optimize energy consumption, reduce emissions and promote greener practices overall.

Schneider Electric’s Greentech activities include:

Renewable Energy: Schneider Electric offers solutions for the integration and control of renewable energy sources such as solar energy, wind energy and hydroelectric power into the electricity grid. This enables more efficient use of green energy and the expansion of sustainable power generation. Energy efficiency: The company develops products and systems aimed at reducing energy consumption and improving the efficiency of buildings, industrial plants and infrastructure. This can be achieved through intelligent building automation, energy-efficient electrical installations and optimized process control. Electromobility: Schneider Electric is also involved in electromobility and offers charging solutions for electric vehicles. This infrastructure supports the transition to more sustainable modes of transport and helps reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Sustainable solutions for industry and manufacturing: Schneider Electric develops solutions that help industrial companies to make their production processes more environmentally friendly, save resources and reduce CO2 emissions.