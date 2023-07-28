Fashion trends for autumn 2023: Every fashionista should know these items of clothing and shop immediately!

Pumpkins, Halloween, warm sweaters and new seasonal fashion trends are just a few of the things we look forward to in fall. You can find seasonal outfit ideas on the street, on the catwalk and online. These fashion trends for autumn 2023 are conquering the fashion world!

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest fashion trends, you’ll know that this year’s offerings include both daring new designs and updated versions of classic looks. Many transitional dresses that you may already have in your closet will be back in style this fall. Examples include the continued dominance of the trench coat as an oversized piece of outerwear and the continued popularity of fashionable denim outfits. Read on and be prepared for the colder days!

What is out and which outfits are still up to date?

We don’t wear these clothes anymore in autumn!

Skirts with a slit in the front are out

The heyday of the slit skirt is over. This is a pity. Anyone working in the fashion industry will no longer rely on skirts with a high slit from August. Instead, tube skirts made of silk are swinging the fashion pendulum. The more sophisticated they look, the better!

Tops with openings are no longer trendy

The time when cut-out blouses go out of fashion has also come. Let’s put our cut out tops aside until next summer and focus on solid cuts and silhouettes instead. The time for cut-outs is over.

We still wear denim clothes

Denim will continue to be a popular fabric choice in fall. Denim on denim remains very popular among many ladies, so they often combine jeans with denim vests or denim skirts with denim tops. The most important thing is that the denim is in the foreground!

Current fashion trends for autumn 2023 – these items of clothing are all the rage

These cool outfits are very trendy: you should shop them now!

Casual and elegant striped knitwear

Striped knits have become a wardrobe staple in recent years, and for good reason: they can be worn with almost anything, always look classy, ​​and are suitable for any occasion. In addition, stripes are the epitome of timeless elegance.

Knitted jumper with horizontal stripes

Striped knit sweaters are part of the basic equipment of every capsule wardrobe in autumn 2023. The classic look goes well with white, blue jeans or leather trousers.

Striped knit dresses are in for Fall 2023

One of the most striking trends for fall is striped knit dresses. It’s a universally flattering dress trend that can be worn with low heels or ankle boots, or with white sneakers.

Striped cardigans for every occasion

The striped design is a firm favorite and is perfect for dresses, sweaters and cardigans. In the fall, we like to wear our striped cardigans open over a plain white t-shirt for a casual look.

Bright red is the perfect color for fall 2023

During the warmer months of 2023, Barbiecore was undoubtedly the most popular fashion choice. There was a huge boom in neon pink clothing inspired by the 1980s. We don’t think pink will go away, but we do see it becoming a new trend for fall as bold reds become more popular. Although dark reds and maroons will always have a place in fall wardrobes, this year you might want to try something new and opt for a lighter, brighter red.

You don’t necessarily have to wear red from head to toe this fall, black outfits also look great with red accessories. Red leather products are also fantastic for fall if you want to forego the shine and still rock the metallic red trend.

Classic black and gray suits for the office

In the fall of 2023, practical styles will return. Instead of showing experimental pieces that nobody would ever wear, the designers have focused on timeless outfits that can be worn with anything and would never go out of style.

The popular smart suit is one such example.

Sporty, elegant casual clothing

Since the spread of the coronavirus, athleisure and other forms of casual wear have become increasingly popular. We wouldn’t be shocked if you own multiple pieces of the comfy leggings, shirts, sports bras, and sport jackets seen everywhere.

However, this fall it’s time to up the glam factor in athleisure. What is it about? For comfort and style. We’re excited to see athleisure emerging as one of this season’s most practical fashion trends.

Trendy, minimalist, eco-friendly outfits that can be worn all day and into the night are becoming increasingly popular.

Try out the latest trends – metallic shine is an eye-catcher

We’ve also welcomed the return of metallic fabrics and accessories to this season’s runways. Yes, the bright fabric that ruled the ’80s is making a comeback this fall, and you should definitely switch to this style as soon as possible. We can’t wait to add some metallic pieces to our fall wardrobe because there are so many different ways to wear them.

Start with your accessories if you want to embrace the metallic trend. You can capitalize on the season’s bold jewelry trend by wearing a pair of chunky metal earrings, a metal bracelet or a metal handbag for a night out on the town.

If you’re going all-in on the metallic trend, opt for a metallic jacket, maxi skirt or pair of pants instead.

Fashion trends for autumn 2023 – leather is also making a comeback

Yes, the popularity of leather, another ’80s-inspired fashion that just won’t die, is on the rise in Fall 2023.

You can never go wrong with timeless leather pieces like bomber and biker jackets, but this season we’re loving the way leather is incorporated into entire outfits.

Gone are the days when leather was only reserved for the most avant-garde fashionistas. This material is used in a way that extends its usefulness. Colorful leather, for example, makes the trend very adaptable to any aesthetic, and leather dresses and maxi skirts are practical for any occasion.

You can pair a leather corset top with a leather mini or maxi skirt without it looking too pompous. There’s no need to add color to leather boots and bags, they go with any outfit. Black leather is always an elegant and trendy option.

Stylish outfits with hoods

The hoods add a sense of wearability to otherwise extravagant or minimalistic garments, emphasizing an important feature of the upcoming fall collections: versatility.

Oversize clothing is still trendy

Oversized outerwear, a simple response to the popularity of ’80s design, is quickly becoming a fall staple. If you’re worried that an oversized coat will make you look chubby or weird, or that you’ll have to go without your beloved jackets, you can rest easy.

The oversized coat trend caters to everyone’s personal preference for cut and style.

Large, long scarves that can serve as a jacket

Wearing a wild and edgy piece of clothing that hugs you like a tight hug is the only way to feel comfortable 24/7 without appearing so. In next season you will find many scarves resembling blankets.

Multiple layers of clothing

Although layers are usually important in fall and winter, they’ve become even more important this year. These layers may have been difficult to see in the past, but they will be seen in full in 2023.

