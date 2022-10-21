Home Technology Halloween Horror Coming to Overwatch 2 Next Week – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
We’ve known for a long time that Blizzard intends to continue its seasonal event festivities in Overwatch 2, and the first will be the returning Halloween horror. With just ten days left for Halloween, the developers have finally announced when the event will begin.

As stated on Twitter, we can expect Halloween horror to make a comeback on October 25, 2022. We haven’t seen any cosmetics yet, but the flashing of the Sombra hacker logo does confirm that the character will be involved in some way. Also, while Blizzard hasn’t set an end date for the event, the seasonal event ran for three weeks in the original Overwatch, so we might expect something similar here.

What Blizzard did was share some additional lore to tease the return event.In the name of Lord Adlersbrunn (the town of Echenwald in the map)form of a letterProvided, he is looking back on the anniversary of the attack on Dr. Junkenstein. The description is as follows.

“Today, it is with great relief that the wounds left by Dr. Junkenstein in the town of Adlersbrunn are finally beginning to heal. Our people know peace again, and the streets are filled with laughter and light again. News of our prosperity has spread. Open, and travelers from all walks of life come in. The unfortunate chapter seems to be finally over.

But I have to admit, the sleepless nights came back to haunt me after my horrific encounter with Junkenstein. As we approach the anniversary of Mad Doctor’s revenge, a palpable sense of fear has taken over my heart. I try to see these as portents stemming from an overactive imagination, and I cannot allow myself to trouble my advisors with such unfounded concerns. I guess it’s the ruler’s burden to endure his fears with perseverance.

In any case, I’ve had my hands full with the preparations for our fall festival. It reminded me that when the festivities were over, I had to show one of the guards the strange noises coming from the old part of the castle. I pray the mice don’t build nests anymore!

