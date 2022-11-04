Halo Infinite faced quite a few problems. Whether it’s a lack of post-launch content, bugs, or just the way you get the experience, 343 Industries has been grappling with many of them since the game’s debut a year ago.

As part of this work, we’re finally getting a new experience reward system that actually credits players for their contribution to the game, rather than just completing the challenges of the Battle Pass.

As noted in the Halo Waypoint blog post, we’ve been told that when this new system is implemented next week (November 8th), players will primarily be rewarded with XP from match contributions rather than challenges.

As for how to judge, XP will be rewarded based on completing the game, joining the winning team and the end of the game, and challenges will now only be used to provide an alternative to boosting experience.

Challenges have also been tweaked considerably and can now be completed in any playlist in a more comprehensive way, with players only needing to complete 10 to complete the weekly Ultimate Challenge goal, down from 20 previously.

This update for XP, which will also be available with the Winter Update, also adds Forge, allowing players to start getting creative.