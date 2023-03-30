On March 28, 2023, around ten years after the PlayStation release of the original, “The Last of Us Part 1” was finally released for the PC. Fans have been looking forward to this moment forever – but then came the disappointment.

Bild: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part I is essentially a remake of that game. With better graphics and some other modernizations. The version has been available for the PS5 for six months. The game runs without problems there. Unfortunately, this is not the case on the PC.

The first test reports do not put the game’s technical condition in a good light and the reviews on Steam are anything but enthusiastic. So far, more than 5,600 reviews have been submitted, of which only 33 percent are positive – a disastrous result.

So the game has a huge optimization problem. The graphics card, processor and RAM are almost always busy and the loading times are longer. For example, if you want to go through a door into a new area. Some users also report hours of compiling the shader cache when launching the game. Of course, you expected something different from a big developer like Naughty Dog.

At least he is aware of the problems. On Twitter it was already announced that they wanted to release suitable patches as soon as possible in order to improve the situation. So if you want to enjoy the game in all its glory, it’s better to wait a little longer. Technical difficulties aside, The Last of Us Part 1 is undoubtedly worth it.