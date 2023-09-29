Hawk Ops: The Rebirth of Delta Force for Modern Audiences – An Interview with Director Shadow Guo

TiMi Studios Announces Reboot of Beloved Delta Force Franchise at Gamescom

Cologne, Germany – In an unexpected twist at this year’s Gamescom convention, TiMi Studios revealed their plans to bring back the iconic tactical shooter series, Delta Force, in a modern version titled Hawk Ops. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans of the original game, as well as newcomers to the franchise.

We were fortunate enough to visit Level Infinite’s booth at Gamescom for an exclusive interview with director Shadow Guo, who shared his passion for reviving the legendary franchise for a new generation of gamers. “Delta Force was the first FPS game for me and my team members, so we’re thrilled to reintroduce it to all of you,” Guo expressed during the interview.

One of the highlights of the Hawk Ops reveal was the inclusion of the classic Black Hawk Down campaign mode. Guo stated, “In the trailer, we’ve showcased a variety of exciting elements. Our goal is to create a next-generation tactical shooting game with a focus on operators, and the first step towards that is bringing back the beloved Black Hawk Down campaign.”

Speaking about the multiplayer aspect of the game, Guo revealed that the battle mode in Hawk Ops will be able to accommodate more than 32 players. “We aim to provide players with a large-scale, dangerous, and unpredictable world where they can assume the role of special operators. Our maps and multiplayer modes will immerse players in a challenging and realistic environment,” Guo explained.

Furthermore, Guo emphasized that the classic massively multiplayer mode from Delta Force will be incorporated into Hawk Ops. In this mode, players will have the option to choose from a range of vehicles, operators, and equipment, ensuring an engaging PvP experience for all.

For those eager to learn more about Hawk Ops, the full interview with director Shadow Guo sheds light on the Hollywood-style flair of the game, the intensity of the PvP battles, and TiMi Studios’ impressive history in the shooter genre.

With the reboot of Delta Force, TiMi Studios aims to honor the legacy of the franchise while delivering a fresh and exciting experience for both fans and new players. Hawk Ops is set to redefine the tactical shooter genre and is scheduled for release on various platforms in the near future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

