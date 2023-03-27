“Hearthstone” ushers in the Year of the Wolf, and will also launch the first expansion pack in 2023: “Legend Music Festival”.In April this year, there will be an update of the core series and a rotation of new cards.“The Barrens”、“Stormwind”and“Battle Okuyama”Cards from the series Farewell.After rotation, standard cards will contain“Undersea Adventures”、“The Unsolved Case of Nasaya Castle”、“Attack! The Lich King、“Legend Music Festival”Expansions and updated core set cards.

Keyword update: replaceable

formerly in “Stormwind” The series introduces replaceable keywords, which will become normal keywords starting this year.

Replaceable currently only appears in “Stormwind” and “Battle Okuyama” Among them, the replaceable cards in these two expansion packs will be added to the core series in the future.

New interchangeable cards will continue to be released in Year of the Wolf or in future expansions.



Keyword returned: fit

fit is in “Explosion Project” A keyword that a specific mechanical unit will see.

A mechanical unit with a fusion can be played in a normal way, or directly on the left side of other machines to combine, and endow the machine with its own constitution, effects and enchantments.

Amalgamation is an additional keyword temporarily added to the core set, so it won’t be permanent in the core set after this update.



Priest enhancement tweaks and new keyword: Spill Heal

The fantasy setting of the priest class is healing, but this effect is not as strong as other class settings, such as damage or armor value and so on.

The new keyword “overflow therapy” will make the treatment more flexible and bring more sense of accomplishment to the player.

Cards with overflow healing will have special effects when they are healed beyond their maximum health.

Spill Healer is the new normal class mechanism, just like the combo mechanism of the thief class.

