Heide: District heating network with Northvolt – TechFieber Greentech Live

District heating is becoming more important
Such a factory generates a lot of waste heat, especially during drying and cooling processes. Some of it can be reused in other processes; nevertheless, excess waste heat will occur. That’s why Northvolt, Stadtwerke, the heat supply region Heide and the city have explored whether the planned factory settlement could be the initial spark for the development of a district heating network.
According to Northvolt, waste heat production of 20 to 40 megawatts per year can be expected. This could replace a lot of heating gas in the region. “This is a very significant dimension,” said the chairman of the supervisory board of the municipal utility, the CDU member of the state parliament Andreas Hein. In Heide, 65 percent of the heating is currently done with gas. This produces around 33,000 tons of CO2 every year.