Razer announces two new additions to the DeathAdder line: the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition and the Razer DeathAdder V3.

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned esports athlete and League of Legends icon Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition features a unique, custom design for the Unkillable Demon King, featuring high-performance hardware. performance. The mouse has always been Faker’s weapon of choice and the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition is proof of that. The DeathAdder V3, on the other hand, aims to offer itself as an updated wired option with the latest mouse technology from Razer, for the maximum advantage in competitive gaming.

“We believe in creating cutting-edge gaming peripherals that help esports athletes achieve victory,” said Flo Gutierrez, Director of Global Esports at Razer. “The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition intends to celebrate the friendship with Faker, which began in 2016, by offering him a version of his favorite mouse, which has always been at his side on the path to the legend”.

With the DeathAdder, Faker made history by winning three world championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016, a feat achieved only by another player. Having never considered other devices, Faker has long relied on the most popular Razer mouse line in the world of esports. With the DeathAdder as his weapon of choice, Faker has dominated the scene, being the only one to accomplish multiple feats, including over 500 wins and 2,600 “kills” in all League of Legends Champions Korea competitions and over 100 victories in international competitions.

“This is a special moment for me. I’ve always dreamed of having my own mouse and now I can share it with my family, friends and fans,” says Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok. “I love the design and the performance is unmatched. Thanks so much to Razer for all his efforts and for working with me on this amazing project.”

To mention all the features that have made it a mouse so loved by enthusiasts all over the world, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition is equipped with all the best-in-class technologies offered by the brand. These include the Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, the third generation of Razer Optical Mouse Switches, and the Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless. Upgradable to a true 4000Hz polling rate with the Razer HyperPolling wireless dongle, it continues to sport an ultra-lightweight 63g design while retaining its refined ergonomic form factor.

DeathAdder V3 Pro, now also available in wired version: The DeathAdder V3 is equipped with Razer’s flagship technologies, such as the Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, the third generation Optical Mouse Switches and the 8000 Hz HyperPolling technology. gamers unmatched performance, speed and reliability. The Speedflex cable, ultra-light (59g), allows you to minimize drag and make rapid movements to defeat opponents. The brand new smooth touch texture is comfortable and does not compromise grip for easier handling.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition and the new DeathAdder V3 round out Razer’s best-selling line of mice.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition 189,99€

Razer DeathAdder V3 79.99€