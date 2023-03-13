A hormone that can reduce the effects of alcohol? The dream of many could come true, but will it be the case only for mice or for humans too?

After seeing the questionable results of the anti-hangover pill, a new study published in Cell Metabolism get back on topic. Researchers have focused attention on hangover effects and in particular on hormone injections FGF21 which, apparently, not only act as protection against loss of balance and reflexes, but also speed up the recovery from ethanol intoxication present in the mice subjected to the experiment. But how is all this possible?

Apparently the FGF21 hormone would activate a specific part of the brain responsible for controlling reactivity, thus allowing the rodents to recover quickly. The anti-intoxication effects of the hormone would in fact be mediated by the activation of noradrenergic neurons, which precisely interfere in vigilance and attention.

The results showed that the mice not subjected to the FGF21 hormone, on the contrary, took much longer to regain consciousness and muscle coordination. However, experts point out that FGF21 failed to counteract the excessive sedation caused by some drugs and substances such as ketamine, diazepam or pentobarbital, demonstrating a specific action only against ethanol.

“We discovered that the liver is not only involved in metabolizing alcohol, but also in sending a hormonal signal to the brain to protect it from the harmful effects of intoxicationincluding loss of coordination and loss of consciousness” specifies Dr. Steven Kliewer, one of the main authors of the study. Now it remains to be understood whether the hormone has the same effects on men, perhaps avoiding convincing young people to drink more alcohol. Will it really be like this? We just have to wait further studies.