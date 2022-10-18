Google has announced that it will launch its long-lost tablet product Pixel Tablet in 2023. At the same time, it will also be equipped with a smart base with speakers to turn the tablet into a smart screen. Recently, it was reported that Apple is building a smart speaker base for the iPad. It seems this idea Pretty good.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a new issue of the e-newsletter that he had previously mentioned that Apple is developing a standalone device that combines an iPad and a speaker. Or the bedside table, and now Apple has added another design, using the iPad with the base accessory to achieve the same functional effect, which is very similar to the concept of using the Google Pixel tablet with the base.

Although Apple already has smart home appliances such as Apple TV and HomePod, compared with rivals Google and Amazon, Apple’s layout in smart home appliances is difficult to compete with them. If Apple really launches the iPad dock, it may mean that Apple will begin to operate more intelligently home appliance field.

In addition, Apple is also developing a follow-up product to the HomePod series, which will be larger than the HomePod mini, integrate the functions of Apple TV, and have a built-in camera for FaceTime video, but Mark Gurman has not disclosed it. The exact time these products were launched.

Citation Source: Bloomberg