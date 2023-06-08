“Hey Siri” becomes history in iOS 17, just say “Siri” to call the mobile assistant

「Hey Siri“This password accompanied iPhone users for decades, but with iOS 17 upgrade, Apple will change this habit, change Siri’s trigger word from “Hey Siri” to “Siri”. Users can trigger the virtual assistant on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices by simply saying “Siri.”

As early as 2022, it was rumored that Apple wanted to change the two trigger words into one. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg pointed out earlier that if Apple wants to change to a single trigger word, it seems very simple, but for engineers, it is a considerable change. Because it is necessary for the system to be able to judge whether the user really wants to give an instruction when saying the word “Siri”, or simply mentions the word “Siri”. The move required extensive retraining of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as basic engineering work. Not only does Siri need to be taught to understand your own name, but it also has to adjust for all languages, accents and dialects, so it still takes a long time to train.

In fact, Amazon has allowed Alexa users to use “Hey Alexa” or “Alexa” as a trigger word, and Microsoft will also support users to use only “Cortana” as a wake-up word before shutting down its voice assistants on iOS and Android in 2021. But for now, no matter “Hey Siri” or “OK ​​Google” are two-word trigger words, because compared with one-word trigger words, two words are easier to perform underlying engineering and training, so Apple’s decision to change the single wake word this time around will be a major shift.

Plus, it’s even more difficult to satisfy the Google Assistant. Because there is a large search advantage behind the Google system, people will regard “Google” as a behavior in life: for example, “Google for me…”, “Google’s words…” and other conversations have made “Google” a Words become an integral part of life. Therefore, based on user habits, it is almost impossible for Google to give up “OK Google”. If they just want to use a single “Google” as a trigger word, they have to think carefully about how to avoid Google Assistant from being triggered in the conversation that mentions Google. Unless they change the name of the voice assistant, it is almost impossible to achieve a single trigger word.

